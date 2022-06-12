AIADMK district secretaries to meet on June 14

Ahead of the meeting of its general and executive councils scheduled for June 23, the AIADMK has called a meeting of its district secretaries at its head office here for June 14.

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami said in a joint statement on Sunday that a meeting of the functionaries of the party headquarters and the district secretaries would start at 10.30 a.m. at MGR Maaligai on Avvai Shanmugam Salai.

The meeting of the party’s general and executive council will be held at a private wedding hall at Vanagaram near Chennai from 10 a.m. on June 23.