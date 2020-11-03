AIADMK dispensation a puppet of the BJP, says Congress leader

TIRUCHI

03 November 2020 01:13 IST

Party will be unseated for its misdeeds and anti-people policies: Sanjay Dutt

Terming the AIADMK dispensation a puppet of the BJP-led government at the Centre, Sanjay Dutt, national secretary of the Congress and in-charge of the State unit, said on Monday that the ruling party would be unseated from power for its misdeeds and anti-people policies.

Speaking to reporters here after flagging off a signature campaign against the farm Acts enacted by the BJP government, he said Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who claimed to be a farmer, had extended total support to the laws without studying their demerits. The bills were anti-farmer and anti-people. The laws would ruin the livelihood of farmers, already facing severe crisis due to various reasons. It would gradually force the farmers to give up agriculture. But the AIADMK government simply accepted the Bills as it had no courage to oppose them, he said.

Mr. Dutt said that the prices of essential commodities had already gone up in the market. It was mainly due to the impact of the Bills. Hence, the State government should take a stand not to implement them in the State.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that both the BJP and the AIADMK governments had failed to minimise the sufferings of the people due to COVID-19. It had wreaked havoc on the livelihood of the people and thousands had lost jobs. But the govenments were making false claims on COVID-19.

Mr. Dutt said there was a good understanding between the Congress and the DMK. The alliance would teach a lesson to the AIADMK.

Later, Mr. Dutt held a discussion with V. Jawahar, president of the district congress committee (Tiruchi urban) and senior leaders of the Congress on the coming Assembly election.