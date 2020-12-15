AIADMK discusses election preparedness at marathon meet

The AIADMK held a marathon meeting, lasting over five hours, on Monday to review its preparedness for the 2021 Assembly election.
Sources said the review was carried out district-wise. Apart from the Ministers, the secretaries of the party district units and the point persons of various zones apprised Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, the party’s co-coordinator and coordinator respectively, of the status of the preparations.
Booth committees
on The leaders advised the office-bearers to focus on the working of the booth-level committees and the formation of youth wings in all districts.
Though two important developments — the announcement by the AIADMK leadership about the continuation of the party’s alliance with the BJP and actor Rajinikanth’s decision to start a party in January — occurred in the last three weeks since the ruling party held a similar meeting, there was no discussion on the matters, the sources added.
E. Madhusudhanan, chairman of the presidium, K.P. Munusamy, deputy coordinator, and R.Vaithilingam, another deputy coordinator, were among those who attended the meeting.
