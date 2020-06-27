Tamil Nadu

AIADMK disapproves of ‘custodial deaths’

The ruling AIADMK, which on Friday described the recent suspected custodial deaths of a father and son in Sattankulam of Thoothukudi district as “unfortunate and saddening,” said that it would never tolerate such acts.

In a statement issued by O. Panneerselvam, coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister, and Edappadi K. Palaniswami, co-coordinator and Chief Minister, the party also announced that financial assistance of ₹25 lakh would be paid to the family of the deceased.

The two leaders added that both the party and the government would function in such a manner to “win the confidence of the public and ensure that justice was done.”

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 27, 2020 12:37:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/aiadmk-disapproves-of-custodial-deaths/article31928457.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY