AIADMK disapproves of ‘custodial deaths’

The ruling AIADMK, which on Friday described the recent suspected custodial deaths of a father and son in Sattankulam of Thoothukudi district as “unfortunate and saddening,” said that it would never tolerate such acts.

In a statement issued by O. Panneerselvam, coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister, and Edappadi K. Palaniswami, co-coordinator and Chief Minister, the party also announced that financial assistance of ₹25 lakh would be paid to the family of the deceased.

The two leaders added that both the party and the government would function in such a manner to “win the confidence of the public and ensure that justice was done.”