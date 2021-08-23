AIADMK didn’t reduce petrol price even once: Tamil Nadu FM

CHENNAI

23 August 2021 16:32 IST

Responding to an issue raised by AIADMK legislator, TN Finance Minister noted that the AIADMK government increased the fuel prices five times between 2011 and 2021.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), which was in power for a decade between 2011 and 2021 increased petrol and diesel prices multiple times but had not reduced it (State tax component) even once, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan pointed out in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on August 23.

Responding to an issue raised by AIADMK legislator K.P. Munusamy (Veppanahalli) in the House, Mr. Rajan pointed out that the AIADMK government increased the fuel prices five times between 2011 and 2021. He went on to make certain remarks, which were strongly objected to by the Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Mr. Rajan clarified that his reply was not aimed at any individual but at the party as a whole, which was in power for a decade. He charged that the opposition party was attempting to divert the issue when cornered. When Mr. Palaniswami rose again to continue to object to some of the remarks made by the Minister, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin intervened to request the Speaker to expunge the remarks made by the Minister.

The Finance Minister, in turn, pointed out certain remarks made by Mr. Palaniswami and they were expunged too. Mr. Munusamy continued with his speech by thanking Mr. Stalin for intervening in the debate and went on to say Mr. Rajan had a conscience and hence he had recently apologised in the House directed at AIADMK legislator V. Sampathkumar.

Speaker M. Appavu joined the debate to say Mr. Rajan apologising in the House proved him “magnanimous”. Mr. Munusamy too concurred and said the Minister had the “maturity.”