AIADMK deplores comments against Prophet Muhammad

D. Jayakumar | Photo Credit: K.V. SRINIVASAN

June 11, 2022 22:38 IST

It is unacceptable to indulge in cheap politics over matters concerning religion, says D. Jayakumar

The AIADMK on Saturday deplored the alleged offensive comments made against Prophet Muhammad by the suspended spokesperson of the BJP.

Talking to reporters after a two-hour meeting of the party’s drafting committee at its headquarters here, D. Jayakumar, organisation secretary and former Minister, said it was unacceptable to indulge in cheap politics over matters concerning religion. All religions should be respected, he added.

Asked why his party had not held as many agitations as the BJP, the former Minister replied that a “myth” was being created that his party had not been active. Be it the price rise issue, the property tax hike or the issue regarding workers of the erstwhile electricity board, his party had organised stirs. “We are not concerned about others trying to ensure the growth of their respective parties. But we have never shied away from our responsibilities,” Mr. Jayakumar said.

Earlier, the committee, comprising senior leaders, including former Ministers C. Ponnaiyan, S. Semmalai, J.C.D. Prabhakar and C.Ve. Shanmugam and B. Valarmarthi, discussed various topics for inclusion in the resolutions to be adopted by the party’s general and executive councils on June 23.