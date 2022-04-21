AIADMK demands probe by former SC judge on protest against Governor

It calls for stringent and rigorous action against those involved in the incident

The AIADMK’s joint secretary for the State legal wing, R.M. Babu Murugavel, has written to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a probe by former judge of the Supreme Court to go into events that took place during the recent protest against Governor R.N. Ravi in Mayiladuthurai. Contending that there was a “security breach,” the AIADMK’s party official, in a representation, wanted “stringent and rigorous” action against those involved in the incident.



