AIADMK demands probe by former SC judge on protest against Governor
It calls for stringent and rigorous action against those involved in the incident
The AIADMK’s joint secretary for the State legal wing, R.M. Babu Murugavel, has written to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a probe by former judge of the Supreme Court to go into events that took place during the recent protest against Governor R.N. Ravi in Mayiladuthurai.
Contending that there was a “security breach,” the AIADMK’s party official, in a representation, wanted “stringent and rigorous” action against those involved in the incident.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.