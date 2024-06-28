AIADMK demands payment of ₹30,000 per acre to all Cauvery delta farmers

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday, June 28, 2024, demanded that a ‘drought relief’ of ₹30,000 per acre be paid to farmers in the Cauvery delta, where the kuruvai cultivation could not be taken up for want of water.

In a statement, he said that in the event of crop failure or losses, farmers should be covered by the crop insurance scheme. Agricultural workers, hit by unemployment, should be paid ₹5,000 a month per ration card. Forage and other feed should be distributed to farmers free of cost for the benefit of cattle.

In a post on his social media handle, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran criticised the DMK government for its stand on the old pension scheme and asked the ruling party why it was not coming forward to implement its own electoral promise. Pointing out that Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh had restored the old pension scheme, Mr. Dhinakaran called upon the government to implement it without wasting any more time.

