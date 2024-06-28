GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIADMK demands payment of ₹30,000 per acre to all Cauvery delta farmers

General secretary of the party, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, in a statement, said that as kuruvai cultivation could not be taken up due to a lack of water, the farmers must be compensated

Published - June 28, 2024 05:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Cultivation of kuruvai crops could not be taken up in large parts of delta districts due to a shortage of water

Cultivation of kuruvai crops could not be taken up in large parts of delta districts due to a shortage of water | Photo Credit: VENGADESH R

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday, June 28, 2024, demanded that a ‘drought relief’ of  ₹30,000 per acre be paid to farmers in the Cauvery delta, where the kuruvai cultivation could not be taken up for want of water

In a statement, he said that in the event of crop failure or losses, farmers should be covered by the crop insurance scheme. Agricultural workers, hit by unemployment, should be paid ₹5,000 a month per ration card. Forage and other feed should be distributed to farmers free of cost for the benefit of cattle. 

Nagapattinam farmers demand kuruvai package

In a post on his social media handle, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran criticised the DMK government for its stand on the old pension scheme and asked the ruling party why it was not coming forward to implement its own electoral promise. Pointing out that Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh had restored the old pension scheme, Mr. Dhinakaran called upon the government to implement it without wasting any more time. 

Related Topics

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam / Agriculture / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.