AIADMK demands Cauvery water

AIADMK MP Vijila Sathyananth on Friday demanded immediate release of Cauvery waters.

“Tamil Nadu is a water-deficit State. The only major river system in Tamil Nadu is the Cauvery, which is the lifeline of the State. The Cauvery Water Management Authority has taken unanimous decision for the release of 9.19 tmc ft of water by Karnataka at Biligundlu without delay. This was said by S. Masood Husain, Chairman of the CWMA,” she said in the Upper House.

Ms. Sathyananth said: “The only solution to the Cauvery issue is that the complete authority over the Cauvery River Management Authority should be in the hands of the Central government. That should be the decision. Now, I appreciate the decision of the Prime Minister. He has appointed a Cabinet Minister of Jal Shakti when it was reported that 40% of the country is facing severe drought.”

She appreciated the Centre’s efforts to take up major projects to link the Godavari and the Cauvery. She said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expedite the process.