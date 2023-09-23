AIADMK delegation reports to Nadda on state of its ties with Tamil Nadu unit of BJP

September 23, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - Chennai

An AIADMK delegation, which met the BJP’s national president, J.P. Nadda, on Friday briefed him on the state of ties with the State unit of the national party.

The delegation comprised former Ministers of the party M. Thambi Durai, S.P. Velumani, P. Thangamani, K.P. Munusamy, Natham R. Viswanthan and C.Ve. Shanmugam.

The meeting took place in the backdrop of the AIADMK declaring that the BJP was no longer its ally on Monday.

On Thursday, the BJP State president K. Annamalai, who had been at the eye of the storm, said there was no rift between his party and the AIADMK.

A member of the delegation told The Hindu on Saturday: “We had conveyed to him [Mr. Nadda] what we wanted. It is up to them [BJP’s national leadership] to act. We are not waiting for their response.”

