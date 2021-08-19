AIADMK delegation meets Governor, complains about DMK regime

CHENNAI

19 August 2021 15:27 IST

Former CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami accused the DMK regime of an agenda of “corruption, collection and vendetta”

A delegation of the AIADMK called on Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday and complained to him about “illegal activities” of the DMK government.

The delegation consisted of O. Panneerselvam, coordinator, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, co-coordinator, K.P. Munusamy and R. Vaithilingam, deputy coordinators, P. Thangamani, S.P. Velumani, D. Jayakumar and C.Ve. Shanmugam, all members of the steering committee.

Briefing journalists of the party’s petition, Mr Palaniswami criticised the government for “having failed to deliver on all fronts” including measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

The new regime had put in the backburner, several projects and work executed by the previous AIADMK government, he said, accusing the DMK regime of an agenda of indulging in “corruption, collection and vendetta.”

Apart from reiterating his charge against the government for seeking to foist cases on him, his colleagues and members of the information technology wing, the former Chief Minister blamed the regime for attempting to book cases against those who expressed their views on social media platforms.

In the petition, the party wanted the Governor to investigate the issues raised by it and take necessary action.