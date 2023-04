April 24, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK on Monday decided to withdraw its nominee – D. Anbarasan – from the Pulakeshinagar (reserved for Scheduled Castes) Assembly constituency of Karnataka in response to a request from the BJP to the party’s general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami. The group led by the party’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, had already asked its two candidates in the Gandhinagar and Kolar Gold Fields (SC) to opt out of the electoral fray.