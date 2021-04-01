AIADMK criticises opinion polls

The print and electronic media, for the purposes of creating sensation and maintaining their position in the market, appear to be resorting to “imposition of opinion under the garb of opinion polls,” the AIADMK on Wednesday said.

In a joint statement, party coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami wondered: “Are these opinion polls considered elections? Do we not know how such polls in the past have gone wrong? They recalled how findings of pre-poll opinion surveys, conducted when M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa were at the helm of affairs, got it wrong. People will not change their pro-AIADMK stand just because of false campaigns being carried on under the garb of opinion polls.”

The leaders called upon workers of the party and their allies to strive hard for the front’s success of the AIADMK-led alliance in the Assembly election. .