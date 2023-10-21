HamberMenu
AIADMK criticises DMK’s Anti-NEET signature campaign

Former Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar asks whether the party will organise a fast in New Delhi along with its allies from INDIA or at least organise a signature campaign involving the alliance leaders

October 21, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
D. Jayakumar

D. Jayakumar | Photo Credit: File photo

The AIADMK on Saturday challenged the ruling DMK on whether it would have a resolution adopted at a meeting of its existing allies – the constituents of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) – to scrap the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical courses in the event of the coalition forming a government at the Centre.

In a statement, D. Jayakumar, organisation secretary of the AIADMK and former Fisheries Minister, asked the DMK whether it would organise a fast in New Delhi along with its allies from INDIA or at least organise a signature campaign involving the alliance leaders.

Criticising Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his son – Youth Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin – for launching a signature campaign against NEET, the former Minister called upon the Chief Minister to “stop misleading” the student community by giving false assurances regarding the test. He sought an unqualified apology from the government over its inability to make any progress on the matter.

In a statement, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran wondered whether the Chief Minister had, by taking up the signature campaign, sought to deflect the public attention on his government’s performance on the NEET issue. Earlier, AIADMK’s general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, in a statement, deplored the reported attack on revenue officials in Tiruchi and wanted the government to take action against those who indulged in the attack.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhgam / All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

