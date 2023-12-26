AIADMK criticises DMK govt. over law and order situation, corruption, distribution of flood relief

December 26, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated December 27, 2023 12:47 am IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK general and executive councils on Tuesday adopted resolutions condemning the DMK government over deteriorating law and order situation, deficiencies in the distribution of cyclone relief, assurance to exempt the State from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), and the alleged corruption in government departments, among others.

Of the 23 resolutions adopted, the AIADMK “condemned” the DMK government in most of them, and “urged” the Centre in a few. It criticised the DMK government for losing the State’s rights and not implementing its electoral assurances.

The meeting also flayed the DMK government over its preparation with respect to handling of Cyclone Michaung and alleged that the relief had not reached all sections of the people.

It further condemned the security breach in Parliament on December 13 and termed it an assault on democracy. “Ensuring the security of democratic organisations for the safety of the country is essential. This meeting urges the Central and State governments to exercise extreme caution in matters of security.” One of the resolutions urged the DMK government to take steps to retrieve the Kachchatheevu islet, ceded to Sri Lanka, and condemned it for not taking steps to prevent the assault on Tamil Nadu fishermen by pirates.

Special resolution

A special resolution moved by party’s general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami that proposed to celebrate the birth centenary of late leader and former Chief Minister V.N. Janaki Ramachandran was also adopted at the meeting.

It also adopted a resolution condemning the Assembly Speaker for not acting on the party’s request on the seat for its deputy floor leader.

It alleged that the Speaker did not follow the traditions of the House. A resolution also condemned the alleged deliberate “black out” of the speeches made by Mr. Palaniswami on the floor of the Assembly.

During his speech, the AIADMK general secretary referred to the detention of a few individuals who protested against the acquisition of agricultural lands and contended that farmers would teach the DMK government a fitting lesson.

