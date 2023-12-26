GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIADMK criticises DMK govt. over law and order situation, corruption, distribution of flood relief

Of the 23 resolutions adopted at the meeting, the AIADMK “condemned” the DMK government in most of them

December 26, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated December 27, 2023 12:47 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the party’s general council meeting in Chennai on Tuesday,

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the party’s general council meeting in Chennai on Tuesday, | Photo Credit: Ragu R

AIADMK general and executive councils on Tuesday adopted resolutions condemning the DMK government over deteriorating law and order situation, deficiencies in the distribution of cyclone relief, assurance to exempt the State from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), and the alleged corruption in government departments, among others.

Of the 23 resolutions adopted, the AIADMK “condemned” the DMK government in most of them, and “urged” the Centre in a few. It criticised the DMK government for losing the State’s rights and not implementing its electoral assurances.

The meeting also flayed the DMK government over its preparation with respect to handling of Cyclone Michaung and alleged that the relief had not reached all sections of the people.

It further condemned the security breach in Parliament on December 13 and termed it an assault on democracy. “Ensuring the security of democratic organisations for the safety of the country is essential. This meeting urges the Central and State governments to exercise extreme caution in matters of security.” One of the resolutions urged the DMK government to take steps to retrieve the Kachchatheevu islet, ceded to Sri Lanka, and condemned it for not taking steps to prevent the assault on Tamil Nadu fishermen by pirates.

Special resolution

A special resolution moved by party’s general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami that proposed to celebrate the birth centenary of late leader and former Chief Minister V.N. Janaki Ramachandran was also adopted at the meeting.

It also adopted a resolution condemning the Assembly Speaker for not acting on the party’s request on the seat for its deputy floor leader.

It alleged that the Speaker did not follow the traditions of the House. A resolution also condemned the alleged deliberate “black out” of the speeches made by Mr. Palaniswami on the floor of the Assembly.

During his speech, the AIADMK general secretary referred to the detention of a few individuals who protested against the acquisition of agricultural lands and contended that farmers would teach the DMK government a fitting lesson.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.