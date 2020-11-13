AIADMK creates three more district units

Tiruppur now has three units; Pudukottai and Virudhunagar bifurcated

The AIADMK on Thursday announced the re-organisation of three more district units.

In Tiruppur, where the party till now had two districts units, one more had been formed. Tiruppur (rural) had been divided into two – west and east. Deputy Speaker Pollachi V. Jayaraman, who was the secretary for the undivided Tiruppur (rural) unit, had been shifted to Tiruppur (urban) while Animal Husbandry Minister Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan and former MP. C. Mahendran would be in charge of Tiruppur (rural–west) and Tiruppur (rural–east) respectively.

Former Minister M.S.M. Anandan, who was the secretary for Tiruppur (urban) until now, had been made an organisation secretary of the party.

Other districts that had been bifurcated were Pudukottai (north & south) and Virudhunagar (west and east). P.K. Vairamuthu, the secretary of the undivided Pudukottai district unit, would now look after Pudukottai (south) and Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, Pudukottai (north).

Dairy Development Minister, K. T. Rajenthira Bhalaji, who was in charge of the Virudhunagar district since July, had been made secretary of the Virdhunagar (west) unit while E. Ravichandran, secretary of the Narikudi (east) panchayat union, would look after Virudhunagar (east). Till March this year, the Dairy Development Minister was the secretary of the undivided district unit.

With this, the number of district units in the AIADMK have gone up to 73.

Following the death of Agriculture Minister R. Doraikkannu who was secretary of the Thanjavur (north) unit, R. Vaithilingam, deputy coordinator and secretary of Thanjavur (south), had been given the additional charge of the other unit.

The party also named office-bearers for the party’s labour wing, non-formal drivers’ wing, women’s wing and advocates’ wing. Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar, who was the secretary of Anna Thozhirsanga Peravai (ATP), had been relieved of the post, which would be handled by R. Kamalakannan, till now secretary of the non-formal drivers’ wing.

Poll panel

The party also announced the formation of committees for election manifesto, poll campaign, interaction with the media, preparation of responses to charges of the Opposition and the media coordinators.

Also, it divided the State into 29 zones and appointed point persons for each. Sixteen Ministers, including K.A. Sengottaiyan, K. Pandiarajan, D. Jayakumar and C.Ve. Shanmugam, were among the 29 point persons. For Puducherry, Mettur legislator S. Semmalai and Industries Minister M. C. Sampath had been made point persons.

Meanwhile, the Puducherry unit too had been divided into two – east and west. Legislator A. Anbalagan would handle the east unit and Om Sakthi Sekar, the west unit.

All the announcements were made in releases issued by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (co-coordinator) and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam (coordinator).