AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam’s wife no more

01 September 2021 11:03 IST

P. Vijayalakshmi, wife of AIADMK’s coordinator O. Panneerselvam, died at a private hospital in Chennai on Wednesday morning.

She was 68. She is survived by one daughter and two sons including P. Ravindhranath, Theni’s Member of Parliament.

An ambulance is getting ready at a private hospital to take the mortal remains of Vijayalakshmi. | Photo Credit: M. Karunakaran

According to an aide of Mr. Panneerselvam, Ms. Vijayalakshmi was due to get discharged this morning after a two-week-long treatment for her intestine. However, the end came suddenly at about 8 a.m.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, Leader of Opposition and AIADMK co-cordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan and a host of AIADMK leaders met Mr. Panneerselvam and expressed their condolences.

The funeral is scheduled to take place in Mr. Panneerselvam’s native town Periyakulam on Thursday.