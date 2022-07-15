AIADMK continues to expel functionaries

21 office bearers, regarded as Panneerselvam supporters, expelled from the party

The AIADMK on Friday continued to expel the functionaries regarded as supporters of the rebel camp led by ousted party leader O. Panneerselvam.

Twenty-one functionaries were removed from the party.

In a statement, interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said former legislator A. Subburathinam was among those who were expelled. On Thursday, 17 persons were expelled from the party.

Earlier in the day, AIADMK organisation secretary D. Jayakumar, who paid floral tributes to former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj, said his party would maintain its self-identity and never never lose it.

Meanwhile, in a couple of tweets, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran criticised the DMK government for allegedly not taking any steps to probe the death of a Plus Two girl student at the hostel of a residential school at Kaniyamoor near Chinna Salem in Kallakurichi district.