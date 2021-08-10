AIADMK condemns searches on former Minister S.P. Velumani’s premises

In a statement, the party said this was “vindictive action” but it was prepared to face all complaints legally and politically

The AIADMK n Tuesday condemned the searches being carried out by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on the premises of former Local Administration Minister S.P. Velumani and his associates, in different parts of the State.

In a statement, O. Panneerselvam, coordinator, and Edappadi K. Palaniswami, co-coordinator of the party, said the operations had raised suspicions about whether the DMK government, instead of paying full attention to people-welfare measures, was interested in pursuing “vindictive action” against members of the AIADMK.

“The Kazhagam [AIADMK] is always prepared to face all complaints, legally and politically, against former Ministers belonging to it. But it would not be fair to level corruption charges, without basis, before ascertaining the truth,” the two leaders said, adding that the party would encounter all challenges and continue to render service to the public.