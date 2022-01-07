Tamil NaduCHENNAI 07 January 2022 00:18 IST
Comments
AIADMK condemns Punjab incident
Updated: 07 January 2022 00:18 IST
Palaniswami calls for strong action against those responsible
AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursdaycondemned what they called, a lapse in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Ferozepur district of Punjab on Wednesday.
Mr. Panneerselvam said it became clear that the Punjab Government and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had ‘failed’ in their duty to provide adequate security to the Prime Minister. Mr. Palaniswami called for strong action against those responsible for the incident and urged the Centre and States to prevent its recurrence.
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...