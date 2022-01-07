Tamil Nadu

AIADMK condemns Punjab incident

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursdaycondemned what they called, a lapse in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Ferozepur district of Punjab on Wednesday.

Mr. Panneerselvam said it became clear that the Punjab Government and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had ‘failed’ in their duty to provide adequate security to the Prime Minister. Mr. Palaniswami called for strong action against those responsible for the incident and urged the Centre and States to prevent its recurrence.


