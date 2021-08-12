AIADMK condemns DVAC searches at office of party organ

Action aimed at threatening freedom of press, say leaders

The AIADMK on Wednesday condemned the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption’s searches on the premises of its organ, ‘Namadhu Puratchi Thalavi Amma’, in Alwarpet here, as part of wider searches on premises linked to former Minister S.P. Velumani

In a statement, O. Panneerselvam, coordinator, and Edappadi K.Palaniswami, co-coordinator, said the action, aimed at “threatening the freedom of press,” was an “illegal move”. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, also in charge of the Home portfolio, should initiate necessary action against the officials concerned.

Party discussions

At the party headquarters, the two leaders commenced a two-day-long discussion with functionaries of nine districts, which are expected to have local bodies’ polls next month.

At the beginning of the meeting, participants condoled the death of their colleague and chairperson of the presidium, E. Madhusudhanan. In a release, the party said it paid about ₹26.74 lakh to Apollo towards hospitalisation of the departed leader.

The AIADMK legislators’ meeting will take place on Friday evening.

In a separate statement, Mr. Panneerselvam criticised the reported statement of Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam for announcing the date of presentation of the agriculture budget days ahead of the Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly finalising the schedule.