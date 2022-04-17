AIADMK condemns DMK’s ‘double standards’ over Hindi

DIPR has been issuing Chief Minister’s statements in Hindi, says Panneerselvam

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Sunday charged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with adopting double standards over his opposition to Hindi, referring to the DIPR statements.

He said the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) had been issuing the statements of the Chief Minister, made in the floor of the Assembly, in Hindi.

Pointing out that Mr. Stalin strongly opposed the recent remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah that Hindi should be the language of communication between States, Mr. Panneerselvam said: “But, the CM [DIPR] has been issuing his statements in Hindi.”

“The DMK has been undertaking certain efforts to project the Chief Minister as a national leader and to spread his fame in Northern States,” he said. While on the one hand, it had been “pretending” to be opposing the imposition of Hindi and struggling for Tamil, on the other hand, the DMK had been “advertising” for the Chief Minister in Hindi, Mr. Panneerselvam said.

“People have been asking why the DMK president has not been using English, one in the two-language policy put forward by former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai but has been using Hindi, one in the three language policy,” Mr. Panneerselvam said. “Probably, the sermon is only for others.”

The actions of the DMK had brought huge disappointment to the people and would eventually bring about a huge change in the future of Tamil Nadu and would pave way for the AIADMK to come to power, he said.