AIADMK complains of rejection of nominations

CHENNAI

26 September 2021 01:30 IST

The AIADMK on Saturday complained to the State Election Commission about the rejection of nominations submitted by five of its candidates for the posts of district panchayat and panchayat union councillors in Kallakurichi district.

In a representation to the SEC, R.M. Babu Murugavel, joint secretary of the AIADMK’s advocates wing, contended that poll officials, who were expected to be trained and well informed by the Commission regarding rules, had neither followed them nor had applied them. He called upon the Commission to take remedial steps.

