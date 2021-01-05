AIADMK complains against Stalin

The AIADMK on Monday complained to Director General of Police J.K. Tripathy against DMK president M.K. Stalin accusing him of conducting himself in a way to “incite violence”.

In a complaint, R.M. Babu Murugavel, spokesperson of the AIADMK, referred to the reported remarks of Mr. Stalin made recently in Thondamuthur, Coimbatore district. He alleged that they amounted to “instigating violence” by the members of the DMK to cause disturbance to law and order and stall public meetings and Pongal events to be chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. Mr. Murugavel wanted the police to take action against Mr. Stalin under the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, in a release, the AIADMK stated that Mr. Palaniswami would undertake a visit to the Erode district on Wednesday and Thursday as part of his State-wide campaign for the Assembly election.