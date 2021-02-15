AIADMK combine will win Assembly poll: Vasan

TMC leader says Opposition is not trying to see achievements of governments

The AIADMK-led alliance would definitely win the upcoming Assembly election, said Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) leader G.K. Vasan here on Monday.

Addressing the mediapersons, he said many development projects were undertaken across the State by the Union and State governments. The Central government had assigned more number of projects for Tamil Nadu than for other State. But, the Opposition parties here were not trying to see these achievements, he said.

The TMC would strive to ensure that Tamil was taught at Kendriya Vidyalayas. The government must hold talks with the Sri Lankan government to ensure the safety of Indian fishermen. The TMC urged the government to give time extension for vehicle users to obtain FASTags that were used at electronic toll plazas across the country, said Mr. Vasan.

The TMC leader stressed that steps must be taken to prevent deaths caused by manual scavenging. The farmers’ protest in Delhi must end as a few vested interests were instigating the farmers to protest, he added.

Although the State government had worked for constructing flyovers, laying roads and setting up of AIIMS in Madurai, the Opposition parties were criticising the government. The loan agreement with the government of Japan would be signed soon to get funds from Japan International Cooperation Agency, he said.

When asked about seat-sharing among the AIADMK combine for the Assembly election, Mr. Vasan said a decision would be made only after convening a meeting with the AIADMK leaders.

He said the death of B.S. Gnanadesikan, senior vice-president of the TMC, was a huge loss for the party. He said Gnanadesikan was a loyal leader who worked hard towards the upliftment of the party.