21 May 2021 16:04 IST
AIADMK co-ordinator Palaniswami calls for probe into reported death of COVID-19 patient in Cuddalore
AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday demanded a probe into the circumstances leading to the reported death of a COVID-19 patient at the Cuddalore government hospital on Thursday.
In a statement, he referred to a video doing the rounds on social media in this connection and called upon the government to take criminal action against those responsible and provide a solatium to the family of the deceased.
