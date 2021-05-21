AIADMK co-ordinator Palaniswami calls for probe into reported death of COVID-19 patient in Cuddalore

CHENNAI

21 May 2021 16:04 IST

AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday demanded a probe into the circumstances leading to the reported death of a COVID-19 patient at the Cuddalore government hospital on Thursday.

In a statement, he referred to a video doing the rounds on social media in this connection and called upon the government to take criminal action against those responsible and provide a solatium to the family of the deceased.

