AIADMK co-coordinator Palaniswami meets party coordinator Panneerselvam

CHENNAI

05 June 2021 13:41 IST

The AIADMK co-coordinator and Leader of Opposition (LOP) in the Assembly, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Saturday called on the party coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, at a hotel in Chennai.

The meeting lasted nearly 15 minutes. It was a courtesy call, said sources in the party.

According to a release from the party, Mr. Palaniswami met Mr. Panneerselvam to condole the death of the latter’s brother recently. Among those who were present at the meeting were former Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar and former Member of Parliament N. Balaganga.

The day’s development assumed importance in the light of Mr. Panneerselvam not being present at a meeting taken by Mr. Palaniswami at the party headquarters on Friday. The Opposition leader had asserted that there were no differences of opinion with his colleague.