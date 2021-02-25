AIADMK celebrates Jaya’s birth anniversary

Saluting their leader: Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam at the inauguration of a museum dedicated to Jayalalithaa.

Medical camp, mass feeding organised on the occasion; CM lights lamp at home

The AIADMK on Wednesday observed the 73rd birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

At the party headquarters in Royapettah, Chief Minister and party co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister-coordinator O. Panneerselvam garlanded Jayalalithaa’s statue and cut a cake to mark the occasion.

Apart from inaugurating a three-day medical camp, they handed over cheques for ₹3 lakh each to the legal heirs of six members of the party who had died.

The two leaders, who paid their respects at the mausoleum of the former Chief Minister on the Marina in the morning, also formally kick-started the distribution of application forms for the Assembly election.

Mr. Palaniswami and Mr. Panneerselvam were among those who received the forms, seeking to secure a nomination again from their respective constituencies of Edappadi and Bodinayakanur. A mass feeding was also organised on the occasion.

The Chief Minister declared open a museum on Jayalalithaa near the mausoleum.

Later in the day, Mr. Palaniswami lit a lamp at his residence in Chennai to mark the occasion.

At the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) head office, party general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran offered floral tributes to the portrait of Jayalalithaa.