‘AIADMK cannot win polls through freebies’

I have no fear of PM: Narayanasamy

Former Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Tuesday said in Salem that the AIADMK would not be able to win the upcoming Assembly election in Tamil Nadu through advertisements and announcement of freebies.

Mr. Narayanasamy told journalists that despite various challenges, he was able to govern the Union Territory successfully for five years.

He alleged that several attempts had been made by the BJP through the then Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi to topple the government. But he overcame them and governed successfully for nearly five years.

Mr. Narayanasamy alleged that the BJP toppled the government in Puducherry by threatening Ministers and legislators, and said it was shameful that the AIADMK was also part of this. He said he had no fear of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the AIADMK had not realised that the public would support only those who implement welfare schemes.

To a question on whether poor management had led to the increased debt burden of Tamil Nadu, Mr. Narayanasamy said through financial management, the fiscal deficit of Puducherry was 1.9%, whereas it was 9.5% for the Centre and 6.8% for Tamil Nadu.