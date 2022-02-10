AIADMK candidate for local bodies polls in Kancheepuram found dead at home

Father alleges suicide due to threats from political opponents

An AIADMK candidate for the urban local body polls in Kancheepuram was found dead in his house on Thursday. His father claimed it was a suicide, reportedly due to threats from political opponents.

The victim, T. Janakiraman, 36, was a bachelor. He was the AIADMK candidate for ward no. 36 in Kancheepuram Municipal Corporation and was also a ward secretary. Janakiraman was actively canvassing votes after filing his nominations last week. DMK candidate Subburayan was pitted against him in the ward. AIADMK co-convenor and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami introduced the candidates in Kancheepuram, including Janakiraman, on Wednesday.

His family members found him dead in his bedroom and alerted police and party men in the area. After examination of his body, the doctors in Government General Hospital, Kancheepuram, formally declared him dead. Vishnu Kanchi Police registered a case and are investigating.

AIADMK party cadre, led by party district secretary and former Minister V.Somasundaram, former MP Kanchi Panneerselvam and former MLA P. Ganesan, staged a protest blocking the road connecting Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu. They demanded that the police take action against those allegedly responsible for driving Janakiraman to end his life. The traffic was affected on the arterial road on Thursday morning.

In a complaint, Janakiraman's father Venugopal said his son told him that he had received threats from those who were contesting against him.

"My son was mentally strong and had clarity of thought. This incident has occurred due to threats from someone," said Mr. Venugopal while seeking police action against those who were allegedly responsible for the death of his son

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State's health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.