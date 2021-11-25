AIADMK calls for urban local body polls applications

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday called for applications from partymen who intend to contest in the urban local body polls.

Prescribed fee

Partymen can pay the prescribed fees, receive the application forms and submit the filled-in forms between November 26 and 29. The fee for the application is ₹5,000 in case of contesting for a ward member post in municipal corporations, ₹2,500 in case of a post in the municipalities and ₹1,500 in case of town panchayats.

Those who have already expressed their intention to contest the polls could produce the copy of the fee receipt in the party’s district offices and receive the application forms.