Tamil Nadu

AIADMK calls for applications from poll aspirants

The ruling AIADMK has called for applications from aspirants for contesting in the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala.

The applications can be obtained from the party headquarters from February 24 and filled forms be submitted on or before March 5, according to a release issued by Chief Minister-co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister-coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Monday.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021
