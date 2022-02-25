AIADMK cadres vow to restore party’s legacy

Bringing back the AIADMK to power in Tamil Nadu would be the fitting tribute to the late leader Jayalalithaa, said V. V. R. Raj Satyan, the regional secretary of the party’s IT wing here on Thursday.

Speaking at a meeting organised to celebrate the 74th birth anniversary of their late leader , he said that Jayalalithaa had seen the ups and downs in her life. There was none to match her achievements, services and sacrifices. Her death had left a huge void in the party and the State politics.

On this day, the AIADMK should take a pledge to restore the party’s sheen and make it shine at the helm again. “Our goal is to work hard and hand over the reins to Edappadi K Palaniswami and O. Panneerselvam,” Mr. Raj Satyan said. The party’s IT wing office-bearers from Madurai, Salem, Namakkal, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts participated in the meeting.

A 6-foot-high wax statue of Jayalalithaa had been sculpted for the occasion and the speakers said the cadre must work hard and disprove the opinion after the recent local body polls that AIADMK would cease to exist because of intra-party squabbles.

Internal meeting

AIADMK sources said that the cadre had an internal meeting with their respective district secretaries - Sellur K Raju, V V Rajan Chellappa and R B Udaykumar - and discussed the party’s poor performance in the civic polls.

The party, which fielded candidates in all the 100 wards in Madurai, won only 15. They lost deposit in 31 wards. The performance was worse in rural pockets as none of them emerged victorious from the municipalities and town panchayats.

Despite extensive campaigning by senior leaders such as Mr. Panneerselvam and Mr. Edappadi K Palaniswami, lack of cooperation led to the debacle. Some of the candidates alleged that the district secretaries promised to help them with funds, but did not provide it till the last minute.

Similarly, there were issues in ticket distribution and many disgruntled people in the party contested as Independents and thus spoilt the chances of victory of their own party candidates by splitting votes.

The senior leaders called for burying differences and appealed for working together on public issues to bring the party’s glorious days.