AIADMK cadre accused of discrimination

‘AIADMK functionary used derogatory language’

Gudalur panchayat union chairperson M. Keerthana lodged a complaint with the police on Thursday, alleging that a ruling party functionary used discriminatory language against her.

In a complaint to the Gudalur police, Ms. Keerthana, who belongs to the adivasi community, said Selvakumar, AIADMK Pandalur West union secretary, along with a few other party functionaries barged into her office when she was discussing development works with panchayat officials.

She said Mr. Selvakumar tried to interfere in the allocation of government tenders.

She said when she objected to the same, Mr. Selvakumar and the others used derogatory language against her. She also alleged that he specified that she belonged to the adivasi community and that she had “no right to even sit in front of him”.

She further said that members of the AIADMK also trespassed into her office on September 21 and caused a ruckus when the tenders were being decided.