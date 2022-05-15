AIADMK blames official apathy, corruption for quarry accident
The AIADMK on Sunday condemned the DMK government over the accident in a quarry in Tirunelveli district, alleging official apathy, “corruption and irregularities”.
In a joint statement, AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the quarry was denied permission during the AIADMK government for lack of safety arrangements and for not adhering to the safety guidelines.
“Bribery, corruption charges and official misuse of power resurfaced after the DMK came to power and this led to the grant of permission to this quarry to resume operations,” they said.
The leaders urged the government to order a high-level inquiry into the accident and punish those responsible for it.
