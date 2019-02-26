AIADMK, BJP will lose for tie-up with PMK: Elangovan

Former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president E.V.K.S. Elangovan has said that by joining hands with the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-AIADMK alliance will lose the deposit in all the 40 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Mr. Elangovan told mediapersons here on Monday that the PMK did not fulfil its promises in the past 20 years and was using the elections for political trade. After having attacked the AIADMK, the PMK had now become it ally, but it would be of no use electorally.

Asked about no progress having been made so far in the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) – AIADMK alliance talks, Mr. Elangovan said the DMDK would vanish after the elections.

The visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah would not bring any change in the State, he said, and added that the people had accepted Congress president Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial candidate.