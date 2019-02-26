Tamil Nadu

AIADMK, BJP will lose for tie-up with PMK: Elangovan

CHENNAI: 15/12/2007:Union Minister of State of Textiles EVKS Elangovan . Photo: K_Pichumani

CHENNAI: 15/12/2007:Union Minister of State of Textiles EVKS Elangovan . Photo: K_Pichumani   | Photo Credit: K_Pichumani

more-in

Former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president E.V.K.S. Elangovan has said that by joining hands with the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-AIADMK alliance will lose the deposit in all the 40 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Mr. Elangovan told mediapersons here on Monday that the PMK did not fulfil its promises in the past 20 years and was using the elections for political trade. After having attacked the AIADMK, the PMK had now become it ally, but it would be of no use electorally.

Asked about no progress having been made so far in the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) – AIADMK alliance talks, Mr. Elangovan said the DMDK would vanish after the elections.

The visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah would not bring any change in the State, he said, and added that the people had accepted Congress president Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial candidate.

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 26, 2019 10:09:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/aiadmk-bjp-will-lose-for-tie-up-with-pmk-elangovan/article26371633.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story