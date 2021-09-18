AIADMK, BJP to face polls together

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai and Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan on Friday called on AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami in Chennai. They were accompanied by former Union Minister of State Pon. Radhakrishnan and senior BJP leader Kesava Vinayagam.

The leaders reportedly discussed the alliance for the rural local bodies elections in the nine newly carved districts.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Annamalai told reporters that there was no confusion in the alliance. “We will face the local bodies elections together and will win handsomely,” he said.

AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar told the media that the alliance was in tact and all parties, except the PMK, were part of it.