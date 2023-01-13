AIADMK, BJP object to remark that Lord Ram is an imaginary character

January 13, 2023 07:41 am | Updated 07:41 am IST

The AIADMK and its ally, the BJP, on Thursday took exception to the remark of a CPI(M) member in the Assembly that Lord Ram was an imaginary character. But they supported the resolution that the House passed, urging the Centre to implement the Sethusamudram project immediately.

“The remark that he is an imaginary character is an affront to 100 crore Hindus worldwide. He is an ‘avatara purusha’ [incarnation of God],” said AIADMK member Pollachi V. Jayaraman, speaking on the resolution moved by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. He said the project could be implemented if it were beneficial to people.

BJP floor leader Nainar Nagendran said the remark was unnecessary because Ram was worshipped as a God. “It is highly condemnable. The remark should be expunged,” he said, adding that he would be happy if the project materialised and benefited the southern districts.

Both Mr. Jayaraman and Mr. Nagendran objected to the speech of CPI(M) leader Nagai V.P. Maali, who quoted Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and C. Rajagopalachari (Rajaji) to reiterate his point that Ram was an imaginary character. Mr. Stalin said nobody was criticising God and faith, but only questioning the attempt, in the name of God, to stymie the project.

Mr. Nagendran said the government should factor in the project area, which is shallow, and the environmental aspects. When Congress floor leader K. Selvaperunthagai recalled late CM Jayalalithaa’s speech, accusing former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi of stalling the project in favour of the U.S. military’s plans in Trincomalee, the AIADMK members raised an objection. K.A. Sengottaiyan said the issue was whether the Congress was supporting it or not. “Do not denigrate us,” he said.

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said Jayalalithaa changed her stand because of environmental considerations. “We should keep in mind that a storm had severely affected the area. The government should study the pros and cons of the project before going ahead,” he said.

In his response to Mr. Jayaraman’s suggestion that fishermen be taken into confidence, Mr. Stalin said a proper public hearing had been held.