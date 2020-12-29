AIADMK-BJP front continues: Murugan

CHENNAI

29 December 2020 03:24 IST

The BJP leader submits 50 lakh signatures in support of NEP to CM

State BJP president L. Murugan on Monday said the party’s alliance with the AIADMK continues and that it is strong.

“Your question is about the alliance continuing. Our only answer is that the alliance continues. You will get an answer for everything very soon,” Mr. Murugan told reporters after meeting Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and submitting 50 lakh signatures in support of the New Education Policy.

Signature campaign

Mr. Murugan said the BJP unit undertook a signature campaign across the State and explained the benefits of the NEP to the people. It also told them that the DMK was double-faced on the issue, and that schools being run by DMK members were teaching up to five languages, he added.

Advertising

Advertising

“They don’t want poor students to learn multiple languages and grow in their lives,” he said.