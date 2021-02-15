AIADMK-BJP allies show up at event

Chennai

Members from DMDK, PMK were among the audience

The government function where Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled several key projects for Tamil Nadu at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Sunday offered a platform for political parties in the AIADMK-BJP electoral alliance to come together ahead of the Assembly election.

Soon after the function concluded, AIADMK co-coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami was believed to have had a private meeting with Mr. Modi. Representatives of allies were seen seated among the audience.

DMDK present

Even representatives from the DMDK, whose leader Premalatha Vijayakant has been ambiguous about whether the AIADMK or the DMK would be its alliance partner, were present. DMDK functionaries Alagaapuram R. Mohanraj and B. Parthasarathy were present.

PMK was represented by party president G.K. Mani and former Union Minister of State A.K. Moorthy.

The PMK is believed to be in an advanced stage of seat-sharing talks with the AIADMK.