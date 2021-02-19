‘AIADMK-BJP alliance needs to be defeated’

Madurai

19 February 2021 01:48 IST

The election is for bringing about an ideological change, says DMK leader

The upcoming Assembly election is not just for a change of guard but to teach a lesson to the “fascist” BJP and its “slave” AIADMK, said DMK president M.K. Stalin on Thursday.

Addressing a “political awakening” conference organised by the CPI in Madurai, Mr. Stalin said the election was for bringing about an ideological change.

The Secular Progressive Alliance led by the DMK was not for the election but for an ideology, whereas the alliance of the AIADMK was for mutually saving each other, Mr. Stalin said.

“While the BJP wants to set foot in Tamil Nadu through the AIADMK, the State’s ruling party wants to escape from the corruption charges against it with the help of the BJP. It is a selfish alliance,” he said.

Recalling the recent meeting in Chennai in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi jointly lifted the hands of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Pannerselvam, Mr. Stalin said Mr. Modi’s hands stood for saffron and the corporates.

Stating that the DMK-front represented the working class and the farmers, he said the election was to retrieve the State from a looting gang and its slaves and hand it over to ideologists.

He took a dig at the Prime Minister for merely quoting the works of Tamil poets without standing for the values they preach.

While Avvaiyar’s words, which the Prime Minister had quoted, stressed that elevation of the king depended on the fertility of land, Mr. Stalin wondered how come Mr. Modi who was attempting to snatch the land of the farmers through farm laws, could use the words of poet Avvaiyar.

The Prime Minister had promised that his government would always uphold the rights of Tamil fishermen. But, the killing of Tamil fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy continued even now. He could not prevent it.

The Centre has launched an economic attack on its citizens by increasing the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas.

Even when international price of crude oil is coming down, the Centre continued to increase the fuel price. It has led to an increase in the transport fare and spiralling price rise of essential commodities, the DMK leader said.

He charged that the AIADMK had given up all State’s rights on education, agriculture and power. It has neglected Tamil and allowed the imposition of Hindi.

CPI leader D. Raja said the Centre was against federalism, secularism and social justice. “It wants to protect the corporates whereas the real wealth creators are the working class,” he said.

Stating that privatisation of the public sector units would deny reservation to the oppressed and backward classes, he said Tamil Nadu Government never questioned the Centre on these issues.

The AIADMK should be punished for its flaws.