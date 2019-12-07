AIADMK begins talks with allies on seat-sharing

The AIADMK on Friday initiated talks with its allies for the rural local body elections.

At the headquarters of the party in the evening, Chief Minister and AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister and coordinator O. Panneerselvam along with some of their key colleagues held preliminary discussion with leaders of the PMK, the BJP, the DMDK and the TMC (Moopanar) separately. Subsequently, they met secretaries of the AIADMK party districts and Ministers.

A few participants of the meetings hinted that broadly, it has been decided to have “local-level seat sharing” among constituents of the AIADMK-led front.

One more round of discussions with some allies was likely.

“Each party conveyed its position. There were free-flowing talks. Some of our allies said that they will get back to us after discussing with their leadership,” a leader of the ruling party said.

No quota has been prescribed, another leader said.

As far as the ruling party was concerned, the district secretaries and respective Ministers would work out the specifics of seat-sharing exercise. The district secretaries were told to cooperate with the allies, the sources added.

D. Jayakumar, Fisheries Minister, told presspersons that his party and its partners were ready to face the elections together. “We want to contest the polls at any cost whereas the DMK wants the elections to be postponed at any cost,” the Minister said.

‘Smooth affair’

BJP’s senior leader Pon. Radhakrishnan, accompanied by State secretary K.T. Raghavan, who took part in the meeting, said the talks went on smoothly. The party’s election committee would decide on its strategy.

The BJP’s participation assumed significance in the backdrop of adverse comments made by the State BJP leadership about the alliance with the AIADMK and a large section wanted the party to fight local body polls alone.

TMC (Moopanar)’s senior vice-president B.S. Gnanadesikan said his party had re-affirmed its tie-up with the AIADMK. PMK’s leader G.K. Mani and former legislator K. Arumugam expressed their party’s position.