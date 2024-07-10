AIADMK begins constituency-wise review of Lok Sabha election results

The AIADMK on Wednesday began its constituency-wise review of the Lok Sabha election results by taking up its performance in Kancheepuram and Sriperumpudur seats.

Chaired by general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, a meeting of the party senior functionaries and office-bearers in charge of the two constituencies, went on for about five hours. K. P. Munusamy, deputy general secretary, later told reporters that Mr. Palaniswami ascertained the factors that led to the party’s defeat. The general secretary also exhorted his colleagues to continue their work tirelessly and unitedly for the 2026 Assembly election, Mr. Munusamy added.

In his remarks, Mr. Palaniswami was said to have indicated that a “formidable alliance” would be formed and there would be no truck with the BJP.

The party lost in all the 34 constituencies it had put up the nominees. In Kancheepuram, the AIADMK’s E. Rajasekar lost by a margin of 2,21,473 votes to the DMK’s, G. Selvam. He secured 3,64,571 votes with a vote share of 28.94%. In Sriperumpudur, the party’s G. Premkumar barely managed to retain his deposit by netting 2,71,582 votes with a vote share of 18.85%. He lost to the DMK’s T.R. Baalu by a difference of 4,87,029 votes. The review would go on till July 19 and on Thursday, Sivaganga, Vellore and Tiruvannamalai would be taken up.

The process commenced amid reports of a group of senior functionaries meeting Mr. Palaniswami in Salem a few days ago and urging him to take back all those who had left the organisation. One of the office-bearers said “certain organisational matters” were discussed at the meeting without elaborating further, while another participant observed that it was a “courtesy meeting” and that there was “no question” of exerting pressure on Mr. Palaniswami as it was “beyond their (the office-bearers concerned) capacity.”

In Madurai, R.B. Udhayakumar, secretary of the Amma Peravai in the party, replying to journalists’ queries, said Mr. Palaniswami had made his position clear many times about the re-induction of those who had exited the party. “He has not neglected anyone,” Mr. Udhayakumar said.

