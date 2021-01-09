AIADMK authorises CM, Deputy CM to decide on coalition for upcoming TN Assembly election

CHENNAI

09 January 2021 13:24 IST

The text of the motion adopted at the party’s general council however, was silent on the continuance of the party alliance with the BJP

The ruling AIADMK’s general council on Saturday authorised its coordinator, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to form a “victory coalition” and finalise the seat-sharing arrangement with other parties for the upcoming State Assembly election.

A resolution to this effect was adopted by the council. It was proposed by two Ministers, M. R. Vijaybhaskar and K. Pandiarajan along with two other functionaries of the party.

At the same time, the text of the motion was silent on the continuance of the party alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), about which the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister made an announcement in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at an event in Chennai in November.

The party also ratified the declaration of Mr. Palaniswami as the candidate for the post of Chief Minister. It also endorsed the constitution of an 11-member steering committee.

Fourteen other resolutions, including commendation of the Centre and the Chief Minister for the proposed vaccination drive for COVID-19 and an appeal to the Centre to prevail upon the Sri Lanka government not to disturb the provincial council system, were adopted.

Among other motions were those related to appreciation of the State government for the 7.5% horizontal quota for students of government schools in admission to medical courses, launch of Amma mini clinic services and the Pongal gift hamper.

R.B. Udhayakumar, Revenue Minister, S. Semmalai and Vaigaichelvan, former Ministers, read out the text of all the resolutions.

B. Valarmathi, former Minister, likened Mr. Palaniswami and Mr. Panneerselvam to Ram and Lakshman, major characters in the epic, Ramayanam. She termed the reported remarks of DMK’s Udhayanidhi Stalin against Mr Palaniswami as “intemperate.”

Earlier, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister paid their floral respects to the portraits of former Chief Ministers M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalaithaa at the venue of the Council’s meeting.

The Council’s members later observed a minute’s silence in memory of several leaders of the organisation and prominent figures of the country who died in recent months.

The meeting began at a marriage hall near here at about 11.30 a.m.,nearly two-and-a-half hours behind schedule. A sudden official engagement for the Chief Minister and the inability of several members to reach the venue were cited as reasons for the delay.