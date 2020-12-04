AIADMK asks workers to remember Jaya’s death anniversary

The AIADMK on Thursday called upon its members to remember former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on her death anniversary, falling on Saturday, by lighting lamps in front of her portraits.

In a statement, the party’s coordinator-Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator-Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami wanted their colleagues to hold the ceremony on Saturday evening.

Arguing that the AIADMK was the “only organisation” that gave positions of power to persons hailing from the lowest rung of society, the two leaders recalled Jayalalithaa’s statement that the party would always work only for the welfare of people even after her lifetime and time had come to teach a lesson to those who had “conspired” to defeat her and who were now "longing for power."

In a separate statement, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran said his party’s members, who were the “true followers” of Jayalalithaa, had the onerous responsibility and duty to stop the DMK from returning to power. He added that those who were now in prominence due to sheer luck would not be able to fill vacuum in political leadership.