AIADMK appears disinclined to give Rajya Sabha berth to DMDK

Notwithstanding the request and expectations from the DMDK for a Rajya Sabha berth, the ruling AIADMK appears to be disinclined to fulfil its ally’s desire, as there was no specific agreement between the parties on this during last year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, when asked if the DMDK would be given a seat in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, remained non-committal, said, “Alliance parties naturally ask for seats. The party leadership will decide.”

Many second-line party leaders are of the view that there was no necessity to accommodate the DMDK’s demand as the ruling party was in a position only to nominate three candidates and there was pressure within the organisation for the seats. “Unlike our alliance agreement with the PMK, where we committed to share a Rajya Sabha seat, we did not have a similar arrangement with the DMDK,” said a senior AIADMK leader. “Like our Chief Minister said they [DMDK] have the right to ask [for a seat]. But, it may not be appropriate to seriously expect us to give a seat,” he said.

‘At least 10 to 15 seniors’

Another AIADMK leader pointed out that at least 10 to 15 seniors in the party were expecting to be nominated. “Of them, at least five are serious contenders. When we have a strong competition within our party for the three seats, how could we part with one seat to an ally,” he asked.

However, he acknowledged that there may be some voices within the party supporting the DMDK’s request, considering the need to keep the alliance intact till next year’s Assembly polls. “Only because of this possibility, our CM has said a high-level committee will decide and the party leadership will announce the candidates,” he added.

Asked whether not accommodating the DMDK would weaken the alliance, he said, “We are in alliance because of our common objective to keep the DMK out of power. If parties are in an alliance for a Rajya Sabha seat, it would amount to opportunistic politics.” The party should choose someone who will strongly put forward its stand on various issues in the Upper House, he said.