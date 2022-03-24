AIADMK announces third phase organisational poll schedule
Elections will be held on March 27
The third phase of organisational elections of the AIADMK, covering the posts of secretaries of panchayat unions, city units, town panchayats and wards in 25 party district units, will take place on March 27, according to an announcement made by O. Panneerselvam and Edappadi K. Palaniswami, coordinator and co-coordinator of the party.
